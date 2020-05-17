SEC Officials to vote on Reopening Athletic Facilities

Administrators from every Southeastern Conference school are set to vote Friday, May 22nd, on whether or not to reopen team facilities for voluntary workouts.

If the vote passes, student-athletes would be allowed to return to the facilities as early as June 1st. If not, the lockout will be extended. The decision stems from many amongst college football who are optimistic about a normal start time for next season.

Athletic activities, including practices, individual workouts, meetings “and other organized gatherings, whether voluntary or required” have been suspended by the league because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That suspension is “through at least May 31,” according to a memo from the league posted on its website earlier this month, meaning June 1 was expected to be the earliest date facilities could re-open.

The league formed a medical task force that began meeting in April to provide updates to university administrators, to help guide a safe return to athletic activities on campuses. The SEC continues to monitor the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is in regular communications with member institutions and public health officials related to the spread of the disease.