Saints’ 2020 schedule will be released on Thursday night

The NFL will officially release their full 2020 schedule this Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central.

The Saints will find out their preseason and regular season opponents for the upcoming season in the announcement.

New Orleans will play each team in the NFC South twice in home-and-home contest. Which means the Panthers’ Teddy Bridgewater, and the Bucs’ Tom Brady will be in the Dome this season.

The Black and Gold will also host: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and the San Francisco 49′ers.

The Saints road for matchups outside of the NFC South: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

