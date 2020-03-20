Saints agree to terms with Andrus Peat

The Saints agreed to terms with starting guard Andrus Peat, the team announced Friday.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $57.5 million with $33 million guaranteed. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.

The Saints drafted Peat in the first round of the 2015 draft. Early on in his career, Peat struggled to settle in at a position but eventually found a home as the team’s starting left guard. He also gives the Saints versatility to play tackle.

