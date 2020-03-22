Saints agree to terms with WR Emmanuel Sanders on two-year contract

The New Orleans Saints announced Sunday that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Emmanuel Sanders on a two-year contract.

Sanders, 5-11, 180, is a ten-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist.

In ten seasons for Pittsburgh (2010-13), Denver (2014-19) and San Francisco (2019), he’s played in 144 regular-season games with 104 starts, recording career totals of 601 receptions for 7,893 yards (13.1 avg.) with 42 touchdowns, 18 carries for 159 yards with a 35-yard touchdown and completing all three passing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns, having been selected to two Pro Bowls.

Sanders has played in three Super Bowls for the Steelers, Broncos (Super Bowl 50 champions) and 49ers, playing in 11 postseason contests with seven starts and recording 41 receptions for 519 yards (12.7 avg.)

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.