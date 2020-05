The Saints have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Margus Hunt, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.

Hunt, 32, entered the league in 2013 with Cincinnati. He played four years there before spending three seasons with Indianapolis. His best season was 2018 when he finished with five sacks.

The Estonia native joins a deep group along the Saints defensive line. Terms of the deal were not released.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.