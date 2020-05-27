Saints announce 2020 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2020 preseason schedule.

The Saints will travel to Los Angeles to help open the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., when they face the Rams on Friday, Aug. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

The Saints will be on the road again for their second preseason game. They will head north to take on the Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Aug. 23. It will be a nationally televised game with kickoff at 7 p.m. CT.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be rocking on Saturday, Aug. 29 when the Saints host the Texans at 7 p.m. CT.

The Saints will close out the preseason at home against the Dolphins on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. CT.

The Rams, Texans, and Dolphins preseason games will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Communications network of stations, as well as additional Gulf Coast stations.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK AFFILIATES:

Alexandria – WNTZ

Baton Rouge – WAFB

Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX

Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM

Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM

Jackson, Miss. – WLBT

Lafayette – KATC

Lake Charles – KPLC

Meridian, Miss. – WTOK

Memphis, Tenn. – WMC

Mobile, Ala. – WKRG

Monroe – KNOE

New Orleans – WVUE-Fox-8

Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ

Shreveport – KSLA

