Saints draft former Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz

The New Orleans Saints drafted former Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Cesar Ruiz, center, reacts after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

Ruiz was a third-team All-Big Ten pick as a sophomore and a second-team All-Conference selection in 2019. He started all 13 games in the pivot each season.

