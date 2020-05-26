Saints place Noah Spence on reserve/non football injury list

The Saints have placed defensive end Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list. His roster spot does not count against the 90-player roster limit.

Spence joined the team last season in week 14. The Saints signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. Prior to joining the Saints, Spence was with Tampa Bay. He has 7.5 sacks in his career. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, Spence tore his ACL preparing for training camp.

Spence’s roster spot is the one the Saints used to sign Anthony Chickillo last week.

