Saints plan to wait until training camp for coaches to return

The NFL continues to begin the 2020 season on time, starting with training camp. While there is no timetable for players to return to their team facilities, coaches are allowed to do so as of Friday, June 5th but the Saints are holding off.

“Sean [Payton] mentioned to us in a meeting the other day that he does not foresee us coming back in the office until training camp," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Monday. “I know there’s been some talk around the league of other teams beginning to have their coaches show back up but that’s really not part of the plan as far as Coach Payton is concerned.”

COVID-19 forced the league to go virtual in March and Payton was hopeful that his staff using the DIXIE Brewery offices to prepare for the NFL Draft would be a suitable workaround but the league stepped in to eliminate all in-person gatherings of staff members before and during the draft.

“We’re really just handling everything that we can remotely,” Allen explained of the Saints’ approach for the remaining month and a half before training camp typically starts at the end of July. "At this time of year, I think if the players were in, it would maybe be a little different story but I think we can get a lot of things accomplished being able to work remotely.”

