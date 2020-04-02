Saints resign cornerback P.J. Williams

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) runs through drills during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Friday, July 26, 2019. | Photo Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
By  | 
Posted:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints resigned cornerback P.J. Williams to a one-year, $2 million deal on Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the signing after tweeting the following:

Williams was drafted by the Saints in 2015 and played in 14 games last season, snagging one interception. In his four season, the former Florida State Seminole has tallied four career interceptions.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus