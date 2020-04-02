Saints resign cornerback P.J. Williams

The New Orleans Saints resigned cornerback P.J. Williams to a one-year, $2 million deal on Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the signing after tweeting the following:

The #Saints and CB PJ Williams agreed to a 1-year deal worth $2M fully guaranteed for the versatile DB, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2020

Williams was drafted by the Saints in 2015 and played in 14 games last season, snagging one interception. In his four season, the former Florida State Seminole has tallied four career interceptions.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.