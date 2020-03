The Saints dipped into the XFL to sign cornerback Deatrick Nichols according to his agent. Nichols led the XFL in interceptions with three in 2020.

Nichols suited up for the Houston Roughnecks this season. Nichols registered one tackle in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Nichols was undrafted out South Florida University.

