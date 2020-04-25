Saints trade into the 7th-Round to select Miss. St. QB Tommy Stevens

Well the Saints weren’t done with 2020 NFL Draft after all. The Black and Gold traded back in to select Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens.

It’s possible Stevens will be used in a Taysom Hill-like role. He was planning to do work at tight end and fullback at his pro day before it got canceled.

“I think this is the perfect spot for me. I couldn’t think of a better situation,” said Stevens.

The Saints gave up their 2021 6th-Round pick to the Texans to draft Stevens at the 240th pick.

It’s the third time in the Drew Brees era the Saints have taken a QB. The other two: Garrett Grayson in 2015, and Sean Canfield in 2010.

