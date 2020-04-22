Saints will not conduct offseason program; team plans to return for training camp

The Saints will not conduct virtual workouts, online meetings, or workouts at the facility, even if it’s allowed, according to tweets by ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The team was told to show up in July for training camp in the best shape of their life.

“Take care of your families, your health, and be ready this summer,” Sean Payton told the team.

Payton held a Zoom meeting with over 80 players to give them the information, according to Russini.

GM Mickey Loomis confirmed in a Zoom meeting with the media the Saints will not have an offseason program dealing with any physical workouts. He also couldn’t give an update on how training camp will look.

“We don’t know what future holds, we’re going to plan for a normal training camp but we don’t know,” said Loomis.

The NFL said offseason programs can’t be conducted at facilities unless all 32 teams are cleared by their state governments.

