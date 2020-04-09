Saints with $5.7 million in cap space, per NFLPA

With free agency mostly complete and the draft coming in two weeks, the Saints find themselves in a familiar financial position: right up against the salary cap.

According to the NFLPA, the Saints have $5.7 million in cap space after the contracts of Emmanuel Sanders and D.J. Swearinger were officially processed.

The Saints will need a significant amount of that remaining cap space to sign their draft class, which as of now, stands at five players. That could change, however, with potential trades on draft weekend.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.