Sean Payton donates blood plasma to aid with COVID-19 research

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton donated his blood plasma Monday afternoon.

It’s been more than a month since he was cleared of the COVID-19 virus.

By donating his plasma, he will be able to help researchers learn how to treat the virus.

Payton said he went on the blood center’s website and signed up to donate and he encourages others to do the same.

“Honestly, had there not been any news about it, I would’ve just thought I had a couple of days of flu symptoms and not given it anymore thought,” says Payton.

When asked about the possibility of having an NFL season without fans, Payton says we will have to wait and see.

