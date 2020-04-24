Senior Showcase: Bre'Nay Durant

Bre’Nay Durant is an infielder (first and second baseman) for the Pineville Lady Rebels softball team. She played on a team with three seniors that have played together since Dixie League.

The Lady Rebels sat at 8-4 on the season and had hope of being a favorite in District 2-5A.

Bre’Nay says that her dream school would be to play for the Grambling Lady Tigers while pursuing a degree in biology, but she isn’t limiting any school that would be willing to extend her a chance to play at the next level.

She says she will remember this season because of all the potential this team had going into the home stretch of the season.

“I wish that I could go back and do everything over again and have a season again mostly being able to play,” Durant said. “I was in that role where I was always the positive one. I was there to uplift the team when they were going through a process that they felt like they couldn’t be uplifted.”

She even gave some advice to seniors that are dealing with the same thing she’s facing.

“Don’t decide that you’re going to start something today and start it the next day,” Durant said. “Keep your head up and keep working because there’s always a shining light when everything is dark. There’s really no place to go but up.”

