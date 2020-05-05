Senior Showcase: Cameron Hall

Cameron Hall played as a third baseman for the ASH Lady Trojans. In 2019, she earned All-Cenla, All-District, and All-State honors.

Source: KALB

This season the Lady Trojans were 8-2 overall while being ranked number six in Class 5A.

“I feel like everybody had that drive this year,” Hall said. “We were more together as a team. Everybody had the same goal, and everyone put in work to achieve that same goal.”

Hall says that this team had a bigger goal than just winning, they wanted to be great.

“We would work out on our own without the coach telling us anything,” Hall said. “We went into the park together to just build chemistry.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

