Senior Showcase: Cendall Barton

ASH Lady Trojan senior pitcher Cendall Barton has been a leader for the ASH softball team during her career.

“As a pitcher, you have to be strong,” Barton said. “If you get down, everyone else will get down. As a senior, I tried to keep everyone up, positive, and just be the leader I was supposed to be.”

In her career, she’s been awarded All-District, All-Cenla, and All-State honors. Because of her hard work, she will be playing at LSU-Eunice. Barton says that she led by example and pushed to see the best out of her teammates, she believes that the Lady Trojans were set to accomplish the unthinkable.

“It wasn’t even the fact that softball was over, it was more of the relationships,” Barton said. “We had bonded as a team so much and worked so hard. I just felt like it was going to be a special year for us, and I just hated how it ended.”

