Senior Showcase: Jordan Campbell

Senior third baseman and right fielder Jordan Campbell is one of the four seniors on the Buckeye Lady Panthers softball team.

COVID-19 ended what could have been a state championship run for Buckeye after Governor John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order, and the LHSAA canceled spring sports.

“It’s definitely frustrating because if we would’ve just stayed at home we could’ve had our season,” Campbell said. “We could’ve had graduation and prom. It’s definitely frustrating and sad.”

Recently, Campbell earned academic all-state honors. In 2019, the Lady Panthers were state runner ups in Class 3A.

This season they were 4-6 and were days away from getting into the home stretch of district play. Campbell says she’ll miss her teammates and can only dream of what could have been.

“We were just getting started,” Campbell said. “We were working well together, and it was our year. We wanted to see if we can win a state championship. That was our drive.”

During this time, Campbell says that she’s leaned on her family and her teammates.

“I’ve gotten a lot of time with my family,” Campbell said. “It makes me sit down and realize that we don’t need to ever take anything for granted. We talk a lot because we try to lean on each other and make everything positive. It’s a good feeling that we lean on each other through this.”

