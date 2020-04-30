Senior Showcase: Layni Smith

Senior pitcher and third baseman Layni Smith is another member of that Buckeye Lady Panthers softball team.

Smith has been playing since she was eight years old. The Lady Panthers were on their way to turning their season around before the coronavirus halted everything.

“I get mad sometimes just because it’s all been taken away from us,” Smith said.

Smith says that she leans on her faith to get her through this tough situation. It’s the only thing that helps her to be encouraged.

“I lean on God with everything I do,” Smith said. “My mom has been there a lot. She’s one person that I can go and talk to about anything.”

Layni also left a bit of advice to the seniors that are experiencing the same situation as her.

“The only thing that I can say to upcoming seniors or any softball players is to never take anything for granted and always do your best because you’re never promised tomorrow.”

