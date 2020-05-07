Senior Showcase: Samantha Cruz

ASH Lady Trojan senior outfielder Samantha Cruz says that in her time playing for ash she always worked to encourage her teammates.

She believes that without having someone who plays that role on the team, chemistry would be hard to maintain.

“If I was having a bad game or had a bad at bat, I would want my team to be there for me,” Cruz said.

Chemistry is exactly what this team had rolling into district. They were working to make their sixth trip to Sulphur in the past seven season. Cruz says that keeping her teammates positive played a key factor in the team’s success.

“Even though softball is a sport, it’s also a mental game,” Cruz said. “If you don’t have a good mentality, then you’re going to have a bad game.”

Cruz says that she’ll take all of the lessons from the game into her life beyond the game.

“I’ve learned a lot from softball,” Cruz said. “I’ve learned how to work together as a team, which I’ll be able to use further in my life. Even though this season was cut short, I’ve played the game a long time and have learned a lot from it. I’ll always be grateful for it.”

