Senior Showcase: Thomas Walsh

ASH senior pitcher Thomas Walsh says that he has been a leader on the Trojan’s squad. He’s been playing at the varsity level since his freshman season.

“I felt like I need to be a leader as a senior,” Walsh said. “I needed to set a good example for the freshmen and all the lower classes below us so they can continue on the tradition at ASH.”

In his career, he’s earned All-District second team honors as a hitter and All-District honorable mention honors as pitcher. His talents have landed him a chance to play in college for Jones Junior College in Mississippi.

Walsh says that the 5-5 Trojans were well on their way to a deep run in the playoffs.

“I think this was really our year,” Walsh said. “I think that this was some of the best talent to come through ASH in my personal opinion. With the talent we had, we had a really good chance to make a run for state.”

