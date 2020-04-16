Shaq’s daughter, Amirah O’Neal reportedly commits to play basketball at LSU

Amirah O’Neal, daughter of former LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has reportedly committed to play for the LSU women’s basketball team, according to a tweet from her brother, Shareef O’Neal.

Shareef tweeted photos Thursday, April 16 of both him and Amirah in LSU jerseys with the caption “THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU."

The announcement comes one day after Shareef officially signed with the LSU men’s basketball team.

It appears now both, Shareef and Amirah will following in the footsteps of their father, Shaquille, who played for the Tigers from 1989-1992.

Amirah, 18, played basketball at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, Calif.

The LSU Athletic Department has not yet released a statement about Amirah O’Neal committing to the team.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.