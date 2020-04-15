Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, is officially an LSU Tiger

Shareef O’Neal, the son of former LSU and NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, has officially signed to play for the LSU men’s basketball team, according to post from the team on Instagram.

Shareef is transfering from UCLA, where he played in 13 games this season as a redshirt freshman before deciding to leave the team. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.

The younger O’Neal told Sports Illustrated in February he was considering the move to his father’s alma mater.

