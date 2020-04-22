Source: Bengals have informed Joe Burrow he’s their pick

Heisman-winning quarterback and national champion Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick by the Bengals on Thursday night, a source told FOX19 Now.

That same source close to the situation said the Bengals informed Burrow of their intent to make him their top pick during extended conversations in recent weeks.

“We talked to a lot of guys, but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe, and have been really impressed with everything we’ve seen from him," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on ESPN Wednesday morning.

“Personality comes across," said Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin in a recent interview. "[Joe Burrow] has real leadership qualities and football intellect. He loves the challenge of preparation - the mark of a lot of good players.”

Burrow will watch the NFL draft at his house in The Plains, Ohio, near Athens on Thursday with his parents. Like many Bengals fans, Burrow’s hometown has been waiting for this moment with anticipation.

“I think a lot of Athens is open to being Bengals fans,” Burrow’s youth coach Tom Vander Ven said in a recent interview with FOX19 Now. “If Joe was in that uniform, you’d see a lot of Bengals colors around here on Sunday.”

“I watched him take our program from average to the state championship,” said Nathan White, who was Burrow’s offensive coordinator at Athens High School. “He got LSU over the hump. He has an aura about him. He’s a leader. He’s a guy that can change a program or franchise around.”

Burrow will become the Bengals’ first No. 1 overall pick since they drafted QB Carson Palmer in 2003.

The FOX19 Now Bengals Draft Special kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m.

