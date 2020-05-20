St. James DE Saivion Jones commits to LSU

St. James defensive end Saivion Jones committed to the Tigers late Wednesday night. Jones will be a part of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

Rivals ranks Jones as a 4-star recruit. He’s the 10th best defensive end in the country according to the site.

Jones had 103 tackles, 13 sacks , and 17 tackles for loss for St. James. The Wildcats won the Class 3A state title.

Jones is the second commitment from the state of Louisiana. He’s the 12th commit for the 2021 class.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

Saivion Jones, DE, St. James

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Dakota Mitchell, S, Floirda

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

