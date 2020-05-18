Taking It Back

A blocked field goal with 10 seconds left in regulation solidified Southern's second straight conference title game, and that left a bad taste in the mouth of Grambling's senior defensive lineman, Martavius Dotson.

KALB Sports

"The blocked field goal is what hurt the most because that was a game I really wanted to win," senior defensive lineman Martavius Dotson said. "It's still painful to this day, so when I think about it, it makes be grind harder everyday. I'm looking forward to getting revenge for me and my brothers. Me and my teammates grind really hard and sacrifice together. I'm just looking forward to get that chance again and beat them," he added.

