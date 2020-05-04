Texas QB Garrett Nussmeier commits to LSU

LSU picked up their quarterback for 2021 with the commitment of Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier plays for Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas. The soon-to-be-senior is a 4-star recruit according to Rivals recruiting service.

The 6′1″, 180-pound QB threw for 3,788 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2019.

His father, Doug, played quarterback for the Saints in the late 90′s. Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles.

Nussmeier is the ninth member of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class. He’s the third commit from the state of Texas.

