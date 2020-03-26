Thaxton, Vickers among All-American Honorees

Both the LSUA men's and women's basketball programs garnered national recognition Thursday afternoon when the NAIA announced its 2019-2020 All American awards with senior Chris Vickers and sophomore Kelsey Thaxton each earning a spot among the honorees.

During the season, Vickers and Thaxton each touted conference player of the week awards three times, and Thaxton added National Player of the Week honors in early February. Overall, LSUA's women netted six of the 16 weekly awards (tops in the league) and LSUA's men compiled five (second highest in the league). During the course of the 2019-2020 campaign, Vickers and Thaxton also both joined the 1,000-point club.

For Vickers, the second-team All American selection follows a senior season in which he led the Generals in scoring and rebounding with 17.1 and 9.7 per game, respectively. Vickers ranked fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game, eighth in total rebounding, and eleventh in total three-pointers made. The Generals led the country in three-pointers made with 405 on the season, and Vickers contributed a team-high 91 of those makes.

"We are proud of Chris for leading his teammates not only in victories but how to work on a daily basis," said LSUA Head Men's Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro. "We knew he had All-American capabilities when we recruited him five years ago, and he's been a role model example of being coachable and selfless beginning with his redshirt season. He's simply continued to work hard year-round and continued to get better and better."

On the women's side, Thaxton compiled the best single-season campaign in LSUA history and one of the most impressive in the nation this season. Thaxton started all 27 games, averaging almost 36 minutes per game. She led the team in minutes played, scoring (20.4 ppg), three-pointers made (101), and three-point field goal percentage (39.6).

"Recognition like this at the national level validates the hard work not only this season but throughout her basketball career, and we really believe she deserved higher spot among the honorees," said LSUA Head Women's Basketball Coach Bob Austin. "We are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to coach Kelsey and look forward to more accolades over the next two seasons."

Thaxton posted the highest mark in the country for three-pointers made per game (3.74) and her total three-pointers made was third best. She finished as the nation's fourth-leading scorer. She was named an All American honorable mention.

Adding to her resume, Thaxton also posted her name atop several categories in the LSUA women's basketball record book this season. Her 42 points against Texas College on January 30 broke the all-time scoring record, which had been set by senior Courtney Dawsey (40 points) just three weeks earlier. Thaxton's 15 made field goals in that game also topped Dawsey's 14 from the previous record. Thaxton buried 10 three-pointers to set a new program record on her way to scoring 42. Her 551 points scored during the 2019-2020 season tops the list for total scoring and scoring average, passing Danielle Bayonne's records of 496 total and 19.8 per game set last season. Thaxton also now leads in field goals made in a season (193), three-point field goals made (101), and three-point field goal percentage (39.6).

