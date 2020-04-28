Top-Notch Baller Signs Out

Despite the Semifinal loss for the Lady Generals in the Red-River Athletic Conference tournament, senior Kendriana Washington racked up on honors to help her finish out her best season throughout her collegiate career.

KALB Sports

"It was very enjoyable and the best season throughout my college career," senior Kendriana Washington said. "My favorite memory was taking all the road trips. Every road trip was fun, but other than that, I plan to go overseas. I'm just waiting to go to these showcases in June or July. Hopefully, they don't get pushed back so I can get an agent, and from there head to Europe or anywhere overseas.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

