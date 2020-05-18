Trojan seniors sign to play in college

Sunday afternoon the ASH Trojans closed the book on their 2019 season. All four of their seniors have signed to play in college.

Source: KALB

Guard Desmond Mcquain heads to Lamar State in Port Arthur, TX. Guard Latrell Holly inked with Spoon River College in Canton, IL. Guard Eric Speed signed with LSUA conference rival, Texas A&M-Texarkana. Forward Jadarius ‘Bud’ Clark takes his football talents to TCU to play for the Horned Frogs. Head Coach Lance Brasher says that these type of moments is what coaching is all about.

“That's really why I got into this business, to try and give back to the community that I came from and try to get the kids to experience that I experienced,” Brasher said. “I'm really just excited for the guys and all the hard work that they put into it for it to actually pay off.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

