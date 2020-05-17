Trojans' Holly and Speed sign to play in college

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH Trojan seniors Latrell Holly and Eric Speed signed to play college basketball on Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends.

Holly will play at Spoon River College in Canton, IL, while Speed will head to Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Both seniors played intricate parts in the Trojans winning their first state championship in school history.

“We’ve set a good example for the underclassmen so that they can go out, win another state championship, and sign like we did,” Speed said.

“It’s a special feeling because I always wanted to go to college and play,” Holly said.

