Trojans' Holly and Speed sign to play in college

ASH Trojan seniors Latrell Holly and Eric Speed signed to play college basketball on Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends.

Source: KALB

Holly will play at Spoon River College in Canton, IL, while Speed will head to Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Both seniors played intricate parts in the Trojans winning their first state championship in school history.

“We’ve set a good example for the underclassmen so that they can go out, win another state championship, and sign like we did,” Speed said.

“It’s a special feeling because I always wanted to go to college and play,” Holly said.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.