Trojans’ Shield Taylor bounces back to earn multiple college offers

Alexandria Senior High tight end Shield Taylor is the hottest trending star in Central Louisiana with 26 college offers.

The three-star prospect had a bit of adversity early this year as he had a slight tear in the labrum of his hip.

COVID-19 stopped him from having surgery right away. Once he could, Taylor laid on the operating table once again.

"It was kind of routine," Taylor said. "I had the right people around me to tell me I could come back even better and even stronger.”

Shield would go in for an arthroscopy surgery at Mid State Orthopedic in Alexandria. A different part of the body, nonetheless, this would be his fifth operation.

"They went in and fixed it," Taylor said. "I did about a week of therapy, contacted these guys, and said that I needed help with my hips to get back for next season. They said to come on we'd love to help you, and they've definitely help me come a long way.”

These guys are Peak Performance in Pineville. Lucky for Shield, Peak specializes in training the hips.

“We do a lot of hip stability and a lot of hip mobility,” Peak trainer Harley Ryder said. “Not only do we help with the actual training to improve performance, we focus on injury prevention. A lot of kids are tight and we help with the hips, but we try to strengthen that way they're better on the field or court and don't get hurt.”

Shield has recovered from the surgery, and he believes his training at Peak will help him to excel even more next season.

"You can never be satisfied," Taylor said. "This is exactly where I want to be for where I want to go."

