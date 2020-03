In the summer, Lance Brasher sat his team down and told them that they would win a state championship.

On March 13, the Alexandria Senior High Trojans hoisted the Class 5A State Championship trophy after defeating the Bonnabel Bruins 38-37.

This web story is solely dedicated to the ASH Trojans championship win and includes highlights, postgame interviews, and celebration.

