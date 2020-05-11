Vaughn signs with LSU track program

Holy Savior Menard senior distance runner Claire Vaughn signed with the LSU Tigers on Monday afternoon.

Source: KALB

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn comes as one of the more decorated track runners in the state while winning multiple state championships. She earned All-Cenla MVP honors four consecutive times since her seventh grade campaign.

Despite her success, this moment came with adversity. Vaughn contracted mono and also tore the labrum in her hip forcing her to sit out a season. Because of everything she’s been through, she says signing with the tigers is even more special.

“It’s been a few obstacles over the past couple years,” Vaughn said. “For them to give me this opportunity and to run for Division I, I cannot express how excited I am for next year.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic ending her senior campaign, Vaughn says that she is ready to compete at the collegiate level.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to perform at my best and do my best not only for my teammates but for myself too. I’m determined, I’ll work hard, and do whatever it takes.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

