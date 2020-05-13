Walking My Purpose

ALEXANDRIA, La (KALB) - After taking time off from school to figure things out as a new father, LSUA's first ever All-American, Deangelo Coleman, is graduating with his degree.

"Life hit hard. I had a child, and I just had to figure things out," LSUA graduate Deangelo Coleman. "It's amazing because I took so much time off. I didn't expect to go back to school this soon or even graduate. I can really say I gave up, but a man like Coach Cordaro wasn't going to let that happen. I'm very thankful for him," he added.

