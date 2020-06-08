Ward 10 softball community's outrage spews to Facebook

Parents in the Ward 10 community are angry because the Ward 10 Sports Complex remains closed.

In May, the recreation board held its monthly meeting where many asked why Ward 10 won't open to prepare for Dixie softball.

Recreation board president Mike Nelson said the decision is left to the Rapides Parish Police Jury.

In response, a Facebook page was created called "Let Our Kids Play Ball".

Monday, the account posted the following statement.

The Rapides Parish Police Jury held its weekly meeting on Monday, but the topic of the Ward 10 Sports Complex was not on the agenda.

