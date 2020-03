The moment that the Warhorses have worked all offseason for has now come to fruition.

After defeating the Woodlawn Knights 69-59, the Peabody Warhorses will face Breaux Bridge with the 4A title on the line.

Melvion Flanagan led the way with 23 points. Thomas Miles finished second in scoring with 19 points. Andrew Pearson notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

