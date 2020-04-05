What A Time to be Rewarded

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, former Tioga basketball player and current G-League power forward, Aaron Epps, returned home to some great news.

KALB Sports

The city of Ball, Louisiana decided to name the Pine Brook neighborhood park, where Aaron Epps grew up, after him.

"It's actually really cool because I played there often growing up," second year Sun's forward said. "I never thought they would actually choose to name it after me. Now, knowing that someone's always watching I just have to keep taking care of business and getting better everyday," Epps added.

