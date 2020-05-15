What happens if a team ignores the LHSAA’s June 8th start date?

In light of the recent postponing of summer workouts until June 8th, the LHSAA released another memo discussing the consequences of a school ignoring the summer rule start date.

1. The school may be placed on administrative, disciplinary, restrictive, or suspension probation not to exceed one calendar year.

2. The school may be suspended from the Association until the alleged infraction assessed by the Executive Committee, and if the school is suspended from the Association, it shall be fined $500 in order to be readmitted to the LHSAA.

3. The school may be fined not to exceed $2,500.

4. The offender may be reprimanded and/or placed on probation.

5. The school and/or program may be prohibited from playing home contests in a sport(s) not to exceed one calendar year.

6. The school and/or program may be suspended from participating in a sport(s) not to exceed one calendar year

7. The school and/or program may be required to schedule a contest(s) without the presence of all spectators.

8. The school and/or program may be prohibited from playing in a home and/or away contest(s) with a certain spectator(s) in attendance for up to one year.

9. The coach shall be penalized under Bylaw 5.12.

10. The school may be required to pay for the cost of any hearing and/or investigation connected with the violation

11. Other penalties may be imposed on the school and/or individual(s) to a degree in keeping with the severity of the violation.

