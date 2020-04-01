Wildcat coaches react to American Southwest Conference cancellations

On the collegiate level, COVID-19 halted the Louisiana College Wildcats spring seasons which included baseball, softball, and spring football practices.

Jr. LF Briley Johnston got 2 hits in game 1 vs. Millsaps. | Credit: LC Sports Information

The baseball team held a 7-7 record, while softball had a record of 7-10. Both teams were hoping to see a surge in the rest of the season but once the NBA suspended their season, the American Southwest Conference followed.

As for the football team, they had just hired a new head coach in Drew Maddox with spring ball just beginning. After speaking with all three coaches, they equally feel sorry for their teams but are continuing to stay positive.

