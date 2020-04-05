Wildcats focusing on 2020 season amidst COVID-19

The Louisiana College Wildcat football team won’t see action until August, but they’re still turning a new page in 2020.

Earlier this year, the cats hired Drew Maddox as their sixth head coach in program history. He had been the head coach at Glenbrook High School in Minden.

That’s now all water under the bridge, and Maddox is looking to bring his physical mentality to the Wildcat squad.

LC Wildcats 2020 Football Schedule

September 12th – @ Stetson University – 6:00 pm

September 19th – vs Southwestern University – 6:00 pm

September 26th – @ Hardin Simmons University – 1:00 pm

October 3rd – vs Howard Payne University – 4:00 pm

October 10th – vs Texas Lutheran University – 6:00 pm

October 17th – @ Sul Ross University – 3:00 pm

October 24th – vs Belhaven University – 6:00 pm

October 31st – @ University of Mary Hardin-Baylor – TBA

November 7th – vs McMurry University – 1:00 pm

November 14th – @ ETBU – 2:00pm

