Zion Williamson offers to cover salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram, Pelicans’ player Zion Williamson pledged to cover the salaries of all Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days.

This comes after the announcement suspension of all NBA games and cancellation of all events with attendance over 250.

“This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community,” Williamson said.

