Good Day Cenla Legal Difference

Each Thursday, Good Day Cenla and Neblett, Beard and Arsenault team up to answer your legal questions! Tune in, Weekdays at 11a.m. for information on Workers’ Compensation, Auto Accidents, Social Security Disability cases and more. Don’t know if you have a case? Visit NBALawFirm.com.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.