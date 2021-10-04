AXA XL Insurance appoints Michael Takigawa as Head of Commercial E&O, Americas

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance today announced the appointment of Michael Takigawa as the Head of Commercial E&O for the Americas region. Based in San Francisco and Monterey, CA, Mr. Takigawa will oversee the underwriting strategy and product innovation for AXA XL's Commercial E&O business in the region, which includes Lawyers, Accountants and Miscellaneous Professional Liability.

"Mike brings a wealth of experience in the Commercial E&O space and is known for his strategic planning and business development skills, "said David Grigg, Chief Underwriting Officer for Professional Lines & Cyber. "As the E&O Professional Liability market continues to expand, Mike's new role is critical in providing us with a wholistic view of our footprint and performance in this sector."



"As a leader of the Design Professional team for the Western Region at AXA XL, Mike has managed complex teams of underwriters and financial analysts to increase profitability of various lines within our portfolio while maintaining a relentless focus on our clients and brokers to best serve their evolving needs," Mr. Grigg concluded.

Mr. Takigawa joined AXA XL in 2003 and most recently served as the Head of Strategic Planning and West Regional Leader for Design Professional. He began his insurance career in 1996 at Royal Sun & Alliance as a Vice President, Operations Executive. Prior to the insurance industry, Mr. Takigawa spent a number of years as an equities analyst for an investment and research firm. He received his MBA in International Finance from Middlebury College in 1995.

