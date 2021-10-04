Custard Companies Announces Acquisition of Specialty Group, Inc.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies, a nationally recognized claim solutions provider, is pleased to announce its continued expansion with the acquisition of Specialty Group, Inc. (SGI), a Florida based field, SIU and TPA claim company.

Custard continues to expand its group of companies.

"With CIA's ongoing focus on enhancing our claim service offerings, we find the SGI acquisition fits nicely into our long-term strategy."

For nearly 60 years, and with over 250 adjuster locations throughout the US, Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. (CIA) has enjoyed an exceptional reputation in providing multi-line offerings, with a particular focus on emergency response and general services to the transportation industry. As a wildly successful multi-line provider, CIA continues to expand its general service offerings, most recently in the property claims adjustment area, and also through its newly created TPA entity, Riverwood Claims Management, Inc.

Specialty Group, Inc. equally has enjoyed extremely successful growth and expansion since opening its doors in 1995. Focusing on investigation and adjustment of casualty and workers' compensation claims early on, SGI evolved to be a leading independent adjusting firm in the Southeast and Texas by adding all-lines investigations, Third Party Administration (TPA), complex fraud investigation through their Special Investigations Unit (SIU), and background data checks for property, auto, liability, and workers compensation claims.

Jeff Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer at SGI states, "CIA shares the same values, culture and commitment to quality and excellence that SGI does, and as a Division of Custard Companies, we see this as an exciting opportunity to further the initiatives we set in place on day one. The Best Practices and passion for excellence that CIA continually offers its clients will undoubtedly create opportunities for future growth, both nationally and internationally."

"With CIA's ongoing focus on enhancing our claim service offerings, we find the SGI acquisition fits nicely into our long-term strategy," states Rick Linville, Chairman of the Board of CIA. Linville further stated, "With SGI's wealth of expertise in multi-line field services, CAT, Capacity Support, SIU and TPA solutions, Custard Companies, through both CIA and Riverwood, will be able to offer an even stronger competitive edge in those service offerings. SGI's high caliber management and field teams will uniquely complement CIA's already robust list of experts."

Waller Helms Advisors acted as financial advisor to Custard Insurance Adjusters in this transaction.

