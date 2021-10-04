She Will Be Recognized for Her Work Along With Other Women Around the World During Virtual Event

Joanna Riley, CEO And Co-Founder At Censia, Wins Silver Stevie® Award In 2021 Stevie Awards For Women In Business She Will Be Recognized for Her Work Along With Other Women Around the World During Virtual Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia, a leading provider of enterprise Talent Intelligence Technology announced today that CEO and Co-Founder, Joanna Riley, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 Employees category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

As a seasoned tech entrepreneur, thought leader on the future of work, and a strong supporter of women in technology and female-led startups, she received the award for her leadership in developing Censia Talent Intelligence , a cutting-edge HR Technology solution. Her mission at Censia is to unlock the full potential of the global workforce by giving companies access to sophisticated and ethical system intelligence and the most comprehensive and actionable people data available. Under her leadership, Censia has raised $30m to date - bringing her vision of a more equitable and better qualified workforce to life.

Upon hearing the news, Joanna Riley said, "It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our work in transforming the way companies find, hire, develop and retain their workforce. Over the past two years we've seen a major shift towards improved internal mobility and diversity, and my team and I are very proud to help lay the foundation for HR technology of the future."

About Censia

Censia helps enterprises recruit, develop and retain a high-quality, diverse workforce and forecast future talent needs to scale quickly, enable innovation and improve operational excellence for a fraction of the time and cost it takes today. For more information, visit www.censia.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

