Ruder Finn builds MedTech strength with Mantis acquisition

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn is bolstering its rapidly-growing presence in medical and healthcare technology by acquiring public sector tech specialist PR agency, Mantis.

Mantis works with tech companies that primarily target the public sector. 85% of its client base works with the NHS, private healthcare and UK social care providers. Clients range from industry leaders to innovative early-stage companies.

Following its own high growth in this sector, Ruder Finn is bringing in skills, experience and clients to accelerate expansion and strengthen its portfolio of services. The company already works with a wide range of MedTech companies and will welcome 23 Mantis clients to its roster and 12 consultants to its team.

"We have huge momentum in the MedTech space and have been looking for some time for the right partner to take this to the next level," said Nick Leonard, UK MD at Ruder Finn. "It was clear from our first meeting that Mantis was a perfect fit. The company has great people, a strong and complementary culture and specialisms that will enhance the services we offer to clients."

"While we will look to grow across the whole public sector spectrum, much of the Mantis client base focuses on digital healthcare technology and that can have a transformational effect on our proposition. Many agencies claim to target the MedTech space but very few will have the clinical and technical credentials and capabilities of our combined proposition. We want to be the go-to agency in this area and this deal is a big step towards that."

Eleanor Willock, MD at Mantis commented: "For the past fourteen years, Mantis has blazed a unique trail, focusing on bringing the stories of life-changing technology powering public services to industry and consumer attention. Healthcare and medical technology have always been central to our growth. Our acquisition by Ruder Finn couldn't be better timed as the health and social care landscape evolves and tech plays an even greater role. I'm extremely excited at what the prospect of our combined teams will be able to achieve for clients, and for what this means for my team as a measure of our value and worth. We can't wait to get started."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose.

The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com .

About Mantis

Mantis creates clever stories about life-changing tech. We specialize in end-to-end comms campaigns that support the growth ambitions of tech businesses. We are passionate about working with clients that want to make a difference to society.

Everyone at Mantis firmly believes that technology can provide a better future for us all, improve society, save lives and empower citizens. We have worked with companies of all sizes, from the very small to the multi-million pound organizations, regionally and internationally.

We are experts in a very specific field – creating messages, storylines and content about the technology, services and ideas that B2B and B2G businesses are using.

www.mantispr.co.uk

