MicroPort Orthopedics Welcomes C. Lowry Barnes, M.D. to Leadership Team as Medical Director

ARLINGTON, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics , a global leader in orthopedic devices and technologies, today announces that C. Lowry Barnes, MD, Chair of Orthopaedics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health, has officially joined the company's leadership team as Medical Director.

MicroPort Logo (PRNewsfoto/MicroPort Orthopedics)

Dr. Barnes is a board-certified, fellowship-trained total joint surgeon with a special interest in hip and knee replacement surgery. His extensive expertise as an innovative thought leader and educator has greatly influenced the global orthopedic industry. Dr. Barnes has served in many leadership positions across the orthopedic industry, most recently as the President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS). He is also on the editorial boards of many scientific journals and serves as Editor for The Journal of Surgical Orthopaedic Advances (JSOA).

MicroPort Orthopedics is excited to benefit from Dr. Barnes' expertise to further itself as a leader in the medical device industry. Dr. Barnes was very involved with MicroPort's predecessor company and was a design surgeon for many of its implants including the Evolution® Knee, the highly successful medial pivot knee system. In his new and expanded role as Medical Director, Dr. Barnes will play a key role in the strategic decision-making and vision of the company, including medical education and training, clinical research, product development, surgeon relations, and same-day surgical procedures around the world.

"I have enjoyed working with the leadership team at MicroPort, and I look forward to engaging with their international sales team as we develop a high-touch, high tech approach to surgeon engagement. The opportunity to expand my role as Medical Director will allow for accelerated progress in innovation, leadership, and education – further establishing MicroPort as a leader in the medical device industry," said Dr. Barnes.

"We are excited to announce that Dr. Barnes will be serving as MicroPort Orthopedics' Medical Director. Adding a knowledgeable and committed surgeon like Dr. Barnes is yet another way that MicroPort is prioritizing its advancement in the orthopedic device space, and we look forward to the expertise and leadership that he brings to the organization," said Benny Hagag, President of MicroPort Orthopedics.

About MicroPort Orthopedics

MicroPort Orthopedics leverages extensive experience in orthopedics and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction across the globe. The mission of MicroPort Orthopedics is to become the trusted partner of healthcare professionals who share a belief that hip and knee replacements of the past are not good enough for the patient today. In partnership with surgeons, MicroPort helps patients get back on their feet quickly. With a focus on innovation combined with demonstrated capability to deliver the resources of an industry leader, MicroPort Orthopedics is helping patients worldwide achieve full function faster each and every day. To learn more, visit www.microportortho.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MicroPort Orthopedics