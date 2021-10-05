Modern Managed IT Acquires Vertical Technologies

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Managed IT, the only small business IT specialist with the "Love Your IT or It's FREE Guarantee", today announced its first acquisition with the purchase of Vertical Technologies, a managed IT services specialist founded in 2014. With the addition of Vertical Technologies, the company will add a second dedicated team serving the San Antonio market.

Modern Managed IT created The Modern Managed Way, a set of five differentiated principles centered around a named dedicated team of experts for each client, leading to growth of over 200% since receiving venture financing led by Geekdom Fund in 2020.

"As we approach the anniversary of our one-million-dollar venture funding round, this acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth plans," said Luis Rodriguez, founder and chief executive officer of Modern Managed IT. "In our first year we've seen incredible direct demand for our services which has fueled amazing growth. Now we are adding the capability to grow via acquisition, giving owners and operators or IT providers an opportunity to transition their business knowing we will take great care of their customers and employees."

"I'm thrilled to join the Modern Managed IT team where I'll have the opportunity to work with a highly skilled team who truly aims to delight customers with every interaction. I know our clients are excited about the news too," said Mitch Dugart, senior account executive at Vertical Technologies.

Financial details are not being disclosed.

About Modern Managed IT

Modern Managed IT offers today's highest-level IT expertise and service to small businesses who want the power and convenience of an in-house IT department at a fraction of the cost or commitment of hiring full-time IT employees. Founded by professionals with long experience running major tech and small business service companies, MMIT is the first IT services company to offer all five of the following benefits for its clients: 1) No contracts of any kind, 2) completely transparent fixed pricing for end-to-end services, 3) non-franchise, full-time certified employees, 4) unprecedented access including cell-phone numbers to dedicated customer teams, and 5) the industry's strongest, money-back guarantee.

Modern Managed IT is a trained and certified partner of Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. For more information, visit www.ModernManagedIT.com.

